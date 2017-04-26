Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Gets afternoon start Thursday
Martinez will start the first game of Thursday's doubleheader against the Blue Jays, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
The right-hander had his original start pushed back due to Wednesday's rainout. Adam Wainwright will take the mound in the night cap.
