Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Knocked around in loss
Martinez surrendered seven runs -- five of which were earned -- on seven hits across five innings in a 7-2 loss to Washington on Sunday. He also walked four and struck out three.
Things did not go well for the Cardinals' ace in prime time, particularly when it came to facing Bryce Harper, who hammered a pair of two-run home runs in the first and third innings. The three strikeouts matched Martinez's lowest total of the season (back on April 9), while the four free passes were the most since the whopping eight he dished out on April 15. However, with 11 quality starts in his last 13 outings, owners need not worried about Martinez, as he's been one of the most solid fantasy assets on the mound in the National League this season.
More News
