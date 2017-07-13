Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Mows down four at All-Star Game
Martinez racked up four strikeouts over two scoreless innings in the National League's 2-1 loss to the American League in Tuesday's All-Star Game, allowing a hit and a walk.
Martinez was the only National League hurler that manager Joe Maddon opted to deploy for multiple innings and he proved more than up to the task. The hard-throwing right-hander was especially dominant in the fourth inning, a frame in which he disposed of George Springer, Carlos Correa and Corey Dickerson on swinging strikes. Martinez had his ups and downs in the first half, generating a 6-8 record, 3.40 ERA and 1.16 WHIP while posting an impressive 128:45 K:BB in 116.1 innings across 18 starts. He remains on pace to set a new personal best in strikeouts, but he's also just two home runs away from eclipsing the career-high 15 he surrendered last season.
