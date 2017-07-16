Play

Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Opens second half with no-decision

Martinez allowed two runs on five hits and a walk while striking out five batters through seven innings during Sunday's loss to Pittsburgh. He didn't factor into the decision.

Martinez had surrendered five runs in each of his previous two starts before the All-Star break, so it's encouraging to see him open the second half with a solid outing. He sports a 3.36 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 9.7 K/9 for the campaign and remains a matchup-proof starter going forward. Martinez projects to face the Cubs at Wrigley Field in his next start.

