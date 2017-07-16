Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Opens second half with no-decision
Martinez allowed two runs on five hits and a walk while striking out five batters through seven innings during Sunday's loss to Pittsburgh. He didn't factor into the decision.
Martinez had surrendered five runs in each of his previous two starts before the All-Star break, so it's encouraging to see him open the second half with a solid outing. He sports a 3.36 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 9.7 K/9 for the campaign and remains a matchup-proof starter going forward. Martinez projects to face the Cubs at Wrigley Field in his next start.
More News
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Mows down four at All-Star Game•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Roughed up by Mets on Friday•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Knocked around in loss•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Strikes out 10 in no-decision Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Drops to 6-6 with loss to Phillies•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Fans eight through six frames in win•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
Fantasy Week 16 (July 17-23) doesn't offer the finest selection of sleeper hitters, according...
-
Week 16: Ranking two-start pitchers
Eduardo Rodriguez is set to return from the DL Monday, and looking at some of the two-start...
-
Podcast: Next year's top 24
How would the first two rounds go if we were drafting today? We mock the first two rounds for...
-
Prospects: 10 who've raised stock
They may not be the top prospects in baseball, but they're the top ones you didn't hear about...
-
Quintana's outlook brighter as Cub
The Cubs' acquisition of Jose Quintana on Thursday came at a heavy cost, but it could potentially...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 15
A shortened week means means not every pitcher will make even one start fresh off the All-Star...