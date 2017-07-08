Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Roughed up by Mets on Friday
Martinez (6-8) allowed five runs on seven hits and three walks over five innings while striking out four in Friday's loss to the Mets.
The Cardinals offense backed him with four homers, but they were all of the solo variety and weren't enough on a night when Martinez was throwing only 49 of 80 pitches for strikes and giving up two blasts of his own. The right-hander has hit a rough patch heading into the break, posting a 5.73 ERA, 1.64 WHIP, 4.9 BB/9 and 2.5 HR/9 over his last four starts, but that won't stop him from appearing in his second All-Star Game on Tuesday.
More News
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Knocked around in loss•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Strikes out 10 in no-decision Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Drops to 6-6 with loss to Phillies•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Fans eight through six frames in win•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Dazzles in complete-game shutout•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Suffers loss after fading versus Reds•
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
How much has the prospect landscape changed in half a season's time? Scott White checks in...
-
Podcast: Home Run Derby Curse?
We’re recapping Thursday’s best performances and telling you who to add. Plus, get your prospect...
-
Waivers: Folty, Sanchez show signs
A mediocre track record isn't exactly something you should chase, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waivers: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...