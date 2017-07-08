Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Roughed up by Mets on Friday

Martinez (6-8) allowed five runs on seven hits and three walks over five innings while striking out four in Friday's loss to the Mets.

The Cardinals offense backed him with four homers, but they were all of the solo variety and weren't enough on a night when Martinez was throwing only 49 of 80 pitches for strikes and giving up two blasts of his own. The right-hander has hit a rough patch heading into the break, posting a 5.73 ERA, 1.64 WHIP, 4.9 BB/9 and 2.5 HR/9 over his last four starts, but that won't stop him from appearing in his second All-Star Game on Tuesday.