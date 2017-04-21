Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Serves up two homers in loss
Martinez (0-3) gave up five runs on seven hits and two walks en route to the loss Thursday against the Brewers. He also struck out seven.
Since a dazzling Opening Day start, "Tsunami" has been a bit disappointing. The strikeout numbers are there, but his control has been shaky at best. Although he only walked a pair of batters in Thursday's contest, firing 51 of his 80 offerings for strikes led to a good number of hitter-friendly counts. He also was stung for two home runs, which ultimately got him hooked with the loss despite a solid offensive showing from St. Louis. Martinez will look to pick up his first win of the season in his next start Wednesday against the Blue Jays.
