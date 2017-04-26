Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Start postponed by rain
Martinez is expected to make his next start Thursday against the Blue Jays after Wednesday's game was postponed by rain, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Mother Nature intervened to give Martinez an extra day of rest, as the game will be made up as part of a doubleheader Wednesday. The right-hander will be looking to reverse his early struggles -- including a 7.15 ERA and 11 walks over his last three starts -- against a weak Toronto lineup (.223 combined BA).
More News
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Baffled by early-season struggles•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Serves up two homers in loss•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Fans 11 Yankees in losing effort•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Hit hard in second start•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Dazzles in no-decision in season opener•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Solid tune-up for opener Monday•
-
Bellinger, Corbin and Deep League Buys
Heath Cummings discusses the outlook for Dodgers' prospect Cody Bellinger.
-
Sale, Thor among five changed SPs
Five big-name pitchers have made changes to their repertoires in the early going this season....
-
Bellinger the call-up we've hoped for
How excited should Fantasy Baseball owners be for Cody Bellinger? Scott White looks at the...
-
Eligibility: Turner deepens SS pool
Trea Turner finally qualifies at the largely disappointing shortstop position. Chris Towers...
-
Podcast: Buy/Sell, Thames watch
It’s a big buy low/sell high show! We have plenty of names for you to consider as you get ready...
-
Waivers: Ready for Urias, Arroyo?
A little call-up action Monday overshadowed the continued resurgence of Jason Heyward, David...