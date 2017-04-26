Martinez is expected to make his next start Thursday against the Blue Jays after Wednesday's game was postponed by rain, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Mother Nature intervened to give Martinez an extra day of rest, as the game will be made up as part of a doubleheader Wednesday. The right-hander will be looking to reverse his early struggles -- including a 7.15 ERA and 11 walks over his last three starts -- against a weak Toronto lineup (.223 combined BA).