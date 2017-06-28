Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Strikes out 10 in no-decision Tuesday

Martinez (6-6) allowed two runs on four hits and three walks while striking out 10 over six innings during Tuesday's no-decision against the Diamondbacks.

Martinez's stellar season continued Tuesday, as the young righty has now posted quality starts in 11 of his past 12 outings. The 25-year-old has also struck out 10 or more batters in four of his 16 starts this season, which is already two more than the number of double-digit strikeout games that he posted all of last season. Martinez will carry his 2.88 ERA into his upcoming start against the Nationals on Sunday.

