Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: To play for Team Dominican in WBC
Martinez will be one of the centerpieces of Team Dominican's pitching staff in this year's WBC, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
The Cardinals ace, along with the Giants' Johnny Cueto, will helm Team Dominican's pitching staff as they strive to defend their WBC title. The extend of Martinez's workload is to be determined, as a new rule allowing teams to have only two "designated pitchers" active for each round will be implemented for this year's WBC. Martinez has posted a 30-16 record with 358 strikeouts across 375 innings over the last two seasons and signed a five-year, $51 million extension with St. Louis on Feb. 1.
