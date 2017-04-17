Kelly is slashing .259/.375/.630 over his first 32 plate appearances with Triple-A Memphis, including three home runs.

Kelly has bounced back from a rough spring with an impressive power stroke against Triple-A pitching. His trio of round trippers over a modest sample size are somewhat of an outlier, considering the 22-year-old backstop has never hit more than nine homers in any minor-league stop. Kelly failed to go deep over 126 plate appearances at Memphis last season and likewise came up empty in 16 spring games during March. It remains to be seen if he'll be able to maintain his impressive pace as the season unfolds, but the early returns in his second go-around against Triple-A arms have been encouraging.