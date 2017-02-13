Kelly, the Cardinals' top catching prospect, is a non-roster invitee to spring training but likely to return to Triple-A Memphis to start the season, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

The 22-year-old will join veteran incumbent Yadier Molina and fellow non-roster invitee Eric Fryer at the position in spring training, but the team has already expressed a desire to have him start his 2017 campaign at the minor league level so he can continue to benefit from regular playing time. Kelly finished the 2016 season at Triple-A Memphis, where he slashed .292/.352/.381 with 10 doubles and 14 RBI over 113 at-bats. The 34-year-old Molina is signed through the 2018 season and showed no sign of slowing down in the 2016 campaign, but with Fryer viewed as just a veteran stopgap, Kelly figures to be a presence on the major league club at some point in the coming season. In the interim, the Cardinals will give him some valuable reps during the exhibition slate, followed by additional seasoning against the top level of minor league competition.