Cardinals' Carson Kelly: Sets career high in homers Saturday
Kelly's two-run home run in Triple-A Memphis' win over Round Rock on Saturday was his ninth of the season and established a new career high, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
The promising backstop is now hitting .314 with two homers, eight RBI, seven walks and eight runs over his last 10 games, a stretch that includes a pair of multi-hit efforts. Kelly is slashing a solid .284/.381/.457 and has driven in 39 runs overall in what is his second go-around with the Redbirds, but ageless veteran Yadier Molina continues to have a firm hold of the starting catcher job at the major-league level.
