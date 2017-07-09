Cardinals' Carson Kelly: Struggling of late at Triple-A
Kelly, 22, is hitting just .216 over his last 10 games for Triple-A Memphis.
Kelly does have a home run and six RBI over that span, though that dinger is his only long ball in over a month. Kelly is still batting a respectable .278/.367/.441 overall, though remains stuck behind Yadier Molina indefinitely.
