Kelly, 22, is hitting just .216 over his last 10 games for Triple-A Memphis.

Kelly does have a home run and six RBI over that span, though that dinger is his only long ball in over a month. Kelly is still batting a respectable .278/.367/.441 overall, though remains stuck behind Yadier Molina indefinitely.

