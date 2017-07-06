Cardinals' Delvin Perez: Struggling in Appy League
Perez, 18, is hitting .162/.295/.216 with one extra-base hit (a triple) and two steals on three attempts in 37 at-bats in the Appalachian League.
He posted a .745 OPS in the Gulf Coast League last year, but is struggling to get hits in the early going in the more advanced rookie league. His .231 BABIP is a big reason for his poor slash line, and his 8:6 K:BB is very encouraging.
