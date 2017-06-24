Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Back in action Saturday

Fowler (quadriceps) is starting in center field and batting second Saturday against the Pirates, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

Fowler is good to go after sitting out the previous two games due to quadriceps tightness. The 31-year-old, who is slashing .378/.452/.838 with five homers over his last 10 games, will look to pick up where he left off as he faces Gerrit Cole in his return to the lineup.