Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Heads to 10-day DL

Fowler (heel) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Sunday, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

After being absent from the Cardinals' lineup for the third time in four games, Fowler will head to the DL to deal with what is being described as a right heel spur. That gives outfielders Tommy Pham and the newly recalled Randal Grichuk opportunities for playing time in Fowler's absence.