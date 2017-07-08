Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Held out Saturday

Fowler is out of the lineup Saturday against the Mets.

Fowler returned from the DL for Friday's game, going 1-for-4 with a solo shot in the loss against New York. He will get the day off as he continues to work his way back to 100 percent while Tommy Pham draws the start in center.

