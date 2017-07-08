Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Held out Saturday
Fowler is out of the lineup Saturday against the Mets.
Fowler returned from the DL for Friday's game, going 1-for-4 with a solo shot in the loss against New York. He will get the day off as he continues to work his way back to 100 percent while Tommy Pham draws the start in center.
More News
-
Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Returns from DL•
-
Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Runs bases in cleats Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Wears cleats for first time in rehab•
-
Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Return no longer imminent•
-
Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Return date still in question•
-
Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Sees specialist Tuesday•
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
How much has the prospect landscape changed in half a season's time? Scott White checks in...
-
Podcast: Home Run Derby Curse?
We’re recapping Thursday’s best performances and telling you who to add. Plus, get your prospect...
-
Waivers: Folty, Sanchez show signs
A mediocre track record isn't exactly something you should chase, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waivers: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...