Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Powers Cards with two-bomb afternoon
Fowler went 3-for-4 with two solo home runs during Wednesday's win over Pittsburgh.
Fowler provided all the offense needed for the Cards on Wednesday, and the home runs were his first two of the season and also stand as his first two RBI. It's been a discouraging start for the center fielder, as he sports a .183/.258/.333 slash line. However, he's scored 10 runs and stole a base, so he's still been chipping in rotisserie juice. Considering the multi-category value Fowler has provided in the past, and his tight grasp on the leadoff gig, Wednesday's breakout showing could prove to be a sign of things to come.
