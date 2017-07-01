Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Return date still in question
Fowler (heel) recently received a cortisone shot to alleviate discomfort and the Cardinals remain hopeful he'll return before the All-Star break, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
The veteran outfielder isn't going to be completely pain-free going forward according to his doctors, as his right heel issues are chronic in nature. However, the recent injection is helping him along in his recovery, and Fowler continues to play it safe by limiting his baseball activities for the time being. Fowler's earliest eligible return date is next Wednesday, although it remains unclear whether he'll be ready for game action at that point.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
With several minor-leaguers getting called up and several bullpens seemingly in flux, we’ll...