Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Return date still in question

Fowler (heel) recently received a cortisone shot to alleviate discomfort and the Cardinals remain hopeful he'll return before the All-Star break, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

The veteran outfielder isn't going to be completely pain-free going forward according to his doctors, as his right heel issues are chronic in nature. However, the recent injection is helping him along in his recovery, and Fowler continues to play it safe by limiting his baseball activities for the time being. Fowler's earliest eligible return date is next Wednesday, although it remains unclear whether he'll be ready for game action at that point.