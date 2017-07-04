Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Return no longer imminent

Fowler (heel) currently appears unlikely to return prior to the All-Star break, MLB.com's Jenifer Langosch reports.

Fowler remains unable to put on cleats due to a right heel spur, so he's instead participating in all baseball activities in tennis shoes. He's eligible to come off the disabled list Wednesday, but that clearly won't happen if it's still too painful to take the field in cleats. While Fowler remains on the shelf, look for Tommy Pham to continue seeing reps in center field while Randal Grichuk occupies left -- the alignment used by the Cardinals in each of the last four games leading up to Tuesday.