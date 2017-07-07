Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Returns from DL

Fowler (heel) was reinstated from the 10-day disabled list Friday.

After showing he can complete baseball activities in cleats, the Cardinals felt comfortable enough deploying him back into action before the All-Star break. In his return, he'll take over in center field and bat third. Jose Martinez was optioned to clear a spot on the roster for him.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast