Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Returns to action Sunday
Fowler (heel) is back in the lineup Sunday against the Brewers, Jim Hayes of Fox Sports Midwest reports.
Fowler exited Friday's game early due to a bruised heel and was forced to sit out Saturday's contest, as well. It appears that he's feeling better and will rejoin the team's starting lineup Sunday.
