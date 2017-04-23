Fowler (heel) is back in the lineup Sunday against the Brewers, Jim Hayes of Fox Sports Midwest reports.

Fowler exited Friday's game early due to a bruised heel and was forced to sit out Saturday's contest, as well. It appears that he's feeling better and will rejoin the team's starting lineup Sunday.

