Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Ropes pair of hits in Sunday's win

Fowler went 2-for-4 in Sunday's 6-0 win over the Mets.

Fowler had been given the day off Saturday after just having returned Friday from a disabled list stint due to a right heel injury, but he confirmed there had been no setback by taking the field Sunday. After a difficult first two months at the plate, the veteran outfielder began turning it around in June, slashing .286/.390/.600 over 82 plate appearances before succumbing to heel discomfort on June 25. Fowler's season line is up to .248/.336/.488 entering the All-Star break, and given that he's hit at least .260 in seven of his previous eight full major-league campaigns, it's likely that he'll continue trending upward offensively in the second half. The 31-year-old is also just four home runs away from eclipsing the career-high 17 he slugged in 2015 with the Cubs.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast