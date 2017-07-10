Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Ropes pair of hits in Sunday's win
Fowler went 2-for-4 in Sunday's 6-0 win over the Mets.
Fowler had been given the day off Saturday after just having returned Friday from a disabled list stint due to a right heel injury, but he confirmed there had been no setback by taking the field Sunday. After a difficult first two months at the plate, the veteran outfielder began turning it around in June, slashing .286/.390/.600 over 82 plate appearances before succumbing to heel discomfort on June 25. Fowler's season line is up to .248/.336/.488 entering the All-Star break, and given that he's hit at least .260 in seven of his previous eight full major-league campaigns, it's likely that he'll continue trending upward offensively in the second half. The 31-year-old is also just four home runs away from eclipsing the career-high 17 he slugged in 2015 with the Cubs.
More News
-
Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Held out Saturday•
-
Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Returns from DL•
-
Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Runs bases in cleats Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Wears cleats for first time in rehab•
-
Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Return no longer imminent•
-
Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Return date still in question•
-
Podcast: Midway Fantasy All-Stars
At the All-Star break, we break down the best of Fantasy so far, plus talk about some key struggling...
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
How much has the prospect landscape changed in half a season's time? Scott White checks in...
-
Podcast: Home Run Derby Curse?
We’re recapping Thursday’s best performances and telling you who to add. Plus, get your prospect...
-
Waivers: Folty, Sanchez show signs
A mediocre track record isn't exactly something you should chase, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waivers: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...