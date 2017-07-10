Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Ropes pair of hits in Sunday's win

Fowler went 2-for-4 in Sunday's 6-0 win over the Mets.

Fowler had been given the day off Saturday after just having returned Friday from a disabled list stint due to a right heel injury, but he confirmed there had been no setback by taking the field Sunday. After a difficult first two months at the plate, the veteran outfielder began turning it around in June, slashing .286/.390/.600 over 82 plate appearances before succumbing to heel discomfort on June 25. Fowler's season line is up to .248/.336/.488 entering the All-Star break, and given that he's hit at least .260 in seven of his previous eight full major-league campaigns, it's likely that he'll continue trending upward offensively in the second half. The 31-year-old is also just four home runs away from eclipsing the career-high 17 he slugged in 2015 with the Cubs.