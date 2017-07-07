Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Runs bases in cleats Thursday

Fowler tested his injured right heel by running the bases in cleats Thursday morning, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

Fowler had first tested his tolerance for wearing cleats for the first time in his rehab Wednesday, donning them for part of his baseball activities for the day. He took it a step further Thursday and appears to have emerged without setbacks. Already eligible to come off the 10-day disabled list, it remains to be seen if the Cardinals will opt to activate him before the All-Star break at some point during the upcoming weekend series with the Mets.