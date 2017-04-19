Fowler went 1-for-3 with a triple, a walk and a run in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Pirates.

It wasn't exactly a breakout game for the veteran outfielder, but by Fowler's standards this season, it essentially qualified as such. His first-inning three-bagger to right field was only his second extra-base hit of the season. Tuesday also marked only the third time all season that Fowler has been one base more than once, and despite the solid outing Tuesday, he's just 2-for-21 over the last five games.