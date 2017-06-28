Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Sees specialist Tuesday

Fowler met with a specialist to determine treatment and recovery time for his injured heel and received an encouraging report, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

General manager John Mozeliak reported that the team was reassured that Fowler should be able to return right at or just after the 10-day period that encompasses his disabled list stint. However, due to the fact that his condition is considered chronic, the veteran outfielder is likely to deal with some lingering soreness on a long-term basis.