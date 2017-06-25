Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Sits Sunday

Fowler (quadriceps) is out of the lineup Sunday against the Pirates, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

This is now the third game out of the Cardinals' last four that Fowler has sat out with his nagging quad. It will be important to keep an eye on whether this is an injury that will keep him out for an extended period of time, or whether this is simply a maintenance day.

