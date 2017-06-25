Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Sits Sunday
Fowler (quadriceps) is out of the lineup Sunday against the Pirates, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
This is now the third game out of the Cardinals' last four that Fowler has sat out with his nagging quad. It will be important to keep an eye on whether this is an injury that will keep him out for an extended period of time, or whether this is simply a maintenance day.
More News
-
Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Heads to 10-day DL•
-
Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Back in action Saturday•
-
Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Remains out Friday•
-
Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Back in lineup Friday•
-
Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Not in lineup Friday•
-
Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Expected to be ready Friday•
-
Franklin Barreto a must-add?
The Athletics have called up shortstop prospect Franklin Barreto, but is he here to stay? And...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
Honestly, who doesn't know to start Matt Adams by now? One-third of all CBS Sports users, apparently....
-
Week 13: Ranking two-start pitchers
It's a week of plenty as far as two-start options go, so if you're checking in a little light,...
-
Waivers: Nola, Gomez still there?
Think you can't get difference makers on the waiver wire? There might still be a few out there,...
-
Podcast: Surprise stats, Week 13
We’re reviewing a busy Thursday around baseball that featured another Cameron Maybin home run,...
-
Prospects: Schwarber down; Castillo up
How does Kyle Schwarber compare to the most stashable minor leaguers? And what can we expect...