Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Slump continues Monday
Fowler went 0-for-4 in Monday's 2-1 victory over the Pirates, lowering his average to .132. He's now 1-for-18 over his last four games.
Neither Fowler nor the Cardinals could have possibly seen the extent of his early-season struggles coming, considering he slashed .349/.453/.605 with two doubles, three triples, one home run, seven RBI, nine walks and 12 runs over 52 spring plate appearances. However, Fowler's OBP (.207) and slugging percentage (.151) are currently the lowest of any of his eight full major league seasons prior to 2017. Meanwhile, his strikeout rate (27.6 percent) and walk rate (6.9 percent), also career-worst figures, tell the tale of a veteran hitter who's uncharacteristically pressing with a new team, with that trend exemplified by the fact that Fowler saw all of nine pitches over four at-bats Monday. Nevertheless, given the outfielder's established track record, manager Mike Matheny is likely to continue exercising patience, although the leash could get shorter if the Cardinals offense continues struggling as a whole.
More News
-
Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Rough day at plate Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: On base twice in debut with new club•
-
Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Back from illness•
-
Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Scratched from Monday's lineup•
-
Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Continues torrid spring Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Excels in leadoff role in first spring game•
-
Ranking the top DL stashes
Is your roster overflowing with injured players? You're not alone. Scott White is here to help...
-
Nola really is throwing harder
Does an uptick in velocity make Aaron Nola a more valuable Fantasy option? Chris Towers looks...
-
Podcast: Thames, Paxton, saves
We review a great weekend and James Paxton and Eric Thames looking like superstars, Michael...
-
Ace potential: Eight quick starters
From Jacob deGrom to James Paxton to MIchael Pineda, Chris Towers ranks eight pitchers who...
-
Five fast starters to add
These five players are off to surprisingly fast starts and are worth a look just in case they...
-
Too early to give up on Greg Bird?
Worried about Greg Bird's slow start? Thinking about cutting bait? It's too early for that...