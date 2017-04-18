Fowler went 0-for-4 in Monday's 2-1 victory over the Pirates, lowering his average to .132. He's now 1-for-18 over his last four games.

Neither Fowler nor the Cardinals could have possibly seen the extent of his early-season struggles coming, considering he slashed .349/.453/.605 with two doubles, three triples, one home run, seven RBI, nine walks and 12 runs over 52 spring plate appearances. However, Fowler's OBP (.207) and slugging percentage (.151) are currently the lowest of any of his eight full major league seasons prior to 2017. Meanwhile, his strikeout rate (27.6 percent) and walk rate (6.9 percent), also career-worst figures, tell the tale of a veteran hitter who's uncharacteristically pressing with a new team, with that trend exemplified by the fact that Fowler saw all of nine pitches over four at-bats Monday. Nevertheless, given the outfielder's established track record, manager Mike Matheny is likely to continue exercising patience, although the leash could get shorter if the Cardinals offense continues struggling as a whole.