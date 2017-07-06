Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Wears cleats for first time in rehab
Fowler (heel) was able to wear cleats during baseball activities Wednesday for the first time in his rehab, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports. "Definitely a step in the right direction," manager Mike Matheny said on Wednesday. "Reports are that it feels good and he's not having an issue with the heel in the spikes, which is important."
Fowler had been unable to slip on his cleats due to discomfort in his right heel as recently as Monday, so Wednesday's developments are a definite sign of progress. The veteran outfielder has been on the disabled list since June 25, and although it's looking increasingly doubtful, there's still a chance that he could return at some point before the All-Star break begins next Monday. If the Cardinals opt to take the more cautious approach and keep him out until after the Midsummer Classic, Fowler would gain an additional four days of rest.
More News
-
Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Return no longer imminent•
-
Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Return date still in question•
-
Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Sees specialist Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Heads to 10-day DL•
-
Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Sits Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Back in action Saturday•
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...
-
Podcast: Five days of catch-up
We’re catching up on the last five days of baseball on today’s show. We’ve got hitters and...
-
Waivers: Red alert Bailey, Castillo
The Cincinnati Reds spent the holiday at Coors Field and at least one of them fared better...
-
Up Comes Frazier
Clint Frazier got the call to the big leagues for the Yankees, Heath Cummings looks at what...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...