Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Wears cleats for first time in rehab

Fowler (heel) was able to wear cleats during baseball activities Wednesday for the first time in his rehab, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports. "Definitely a step in the right direction," manager Mike Matheny said on Wednesday. "Reports are that it feels good and he's not having an issue with the heel in the spikes, which is important."

Fowler had been unable to slip on his cleats due to discomfort in his right heel as recently as Monday, so Wednesday's developments are a definite sign of progress. The veteran outfielder has been on the disabled list since June 25, and although it's looking increasingly doubtful, there's still a chance that he could return at some point before the All-Star break begins next Monday. If the Cardinals opt to take the more cautious approach and keep him out until after the Midsummer Classic, Fowler would gain an additional four days of rest.