Fryer smacked a double and scored a run in his only plate appearance during Sunday's 9-3 loss to the Yankees.

The backup catcher pinch hit for Yadier Molina to open the ninth and promptly smacked a two-bagger to right field off Yankees reliever Dellin Betances, eventually coming around to score his second run of the season on Randal Grichuk's fielder's choice. Fryer has logged only eight at-bats and one start on the season, and is projected for sporadic playing time given Molina's ironman reputation behind the plate.