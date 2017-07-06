Cardinals' Greg Garcia: Continues hitting Wednesday
Garcia went 2-for-4 with a run in Wednesday's 9-6 loss to the Marlins.
Garcia is progressively putting a dismal start at the plate behind him, as he's now hit safely in five straight starts. He's already raised his season average 30 points to .228 during that relatively modest stretch, although he remains a fantasy option in only the deepest of formats.
