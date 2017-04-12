Garcia is in the starting lineup Wednesday against the Nationals, batting second and playing shortstop.

Garcia takes over for Aledmys Diaz, who is receiving his first off day this season. The reserve infielder has appeared in just five games this season, all as a pinch-hitter, so he needs to make the most of these opportunities to prove his value in the Cardinals' lineup.

