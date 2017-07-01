Cardinals' Greg Garcia: Heads to bench Saturday
Garcia is not in the lineup Saturday against the Nationals, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
Despite reaching base three times in Friday's win over the Nats, Garcia will head to the bench for a breather. Alex Mejia is starting at the keystone in his place.
