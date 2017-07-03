Garcia is out of the lineup Monday against the Marlins.

Garcia has seen a surge in starting opportunities in the middle infield lately with Kolten Wong (triceps) sidelined, but he'll hit the bench for the second time in three games with manager Mike Matheny eager to clear a spot in the lineup for first baseman Luke Voit. In order to accommodate Voit, Matheny will give Matt Carpenter his first start of the season at the keystone. It's not expected that Carpenter will become a permanent fixture at second base, so Garcia still projects to see a decent amount of at-bats in the final week before the All-Star break.