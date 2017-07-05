Garcia went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer Tuesday, accounting for both St. Louis runs in a 5-2 loss to the Marlins.

The long ball was just Garcia's second of the season, and his combination of inconsistent at-bats and poor results doesn't lend itself to much fantasy value, even in NL-only formats. After all, he's still in single digits in RBI (eight) and runs (nine) to go with his .220 average in the course of 123 at-bats spread over 67 games in 2017.