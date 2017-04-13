Cardinals' Greg Garcia: On base twice in Wednesday start
Garcia went 1-for-3 with a walk in Wednesday's 6-1 win over the Nationals.
The utility infielder drew his first start of the season, hitting second and playing shortstop in Aledmys Diaz's stead while the latter sat for the first time in 2017. Garcia hit safely for the second time this season and also notched his third free pass, bringing his early-season OBP to .500. The 27-year-old figures to see the occasional spot start, and his defensive versatility should afford him an appreciable amount of playing time overall as the season unfolds. Garcia hit a solid .276 with 11 doubles, three home runs and 17 RBI in 257 plate appearances last season.
More News
-
Cardinals' Greg Garcia: Gets first start Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Greg Garcia: Three hits in Sunday win•
-
Cardinals' Greg Garcia: Scratched from Tuesday's lineup•
-
Cardinals' Greg Garcia: Not in lineup Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Greg Garcia: Out of Monday's lineup•
-
Cardinals' Greg Garcia: On base four times in Saturday loss•
-
Things to know: Week 3 storylines
Beware of teams only scheduled for five games in a week. Chris Towers takes a look ahead at...
-
Waiver Wire: Thames showing potential
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...
-
Adjusting to life with the 10-day DL
So the major-league DL is 10 days now instead of 15. Big deal, right? Maybe not, but Scott...
-
Bundy's two very different starts
Chris Towers revisits the much-hyped former prospect after his first two starts of the sea...
-
How to replace Posey, Sanchez
What little depth existed at catcher has already taken a massive hit. Scott White searches...
-
Podcast: Garrett, Suarez, Triggs
It's a great day to play the waiver wire because some starting pitchers starred last night...