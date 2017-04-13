Garcia went 1-for-3 with a walk in Wednesday's 6-1 win over the Nationals.

The utility infielder drew his first start of the season, hitting second and playing shortstop in Aledmys Diaz's stead while the latter sat for the first time in 2017. Garcia hit safely for the second time this season and also notched his third free pass, bringing his early-season OBP to .500. The 27-year-old figures to see the occasional spot start, and his defensive versatility should afford him an appreciable amount of playing time overall as the season unfolds. Garcia hit a solid .276 with 11 doubles, three home runs and 17 RBI in 257 plate appearances last season.