Garcia went 1-for-2 with a two-run single in Sunday's 8-4 win over the Pirates.

The struggling utility man came through with a timely hit in the second that opened the scoring on the night. It was only Garcia's second hit of June, as his monthly line remains an unsightly .065/.237/.065. However, given the .276 average he mustered in 2016, the 27-year-old figures to snap out of his current slump with additional playing time.

