Garcia went 2-for-4 with an RBI single in Sunday's 9-3 loss to the Yankees.

Garcia opened the scoring on the night with a single that brought home Jedd Gyorko in the second. It was the 27-year-old's first multi-hit game of the season as he continues to see occasional starts at different spots around the infield. He slotted in Kolten Wong's place at second base Sunday, and has also filled in for Adelmys Diaz at shortstop in one prior start. His relatively sporadic use caps his overall fantasy upside, but Garcia could conceivably carve out some solid playing time as the season unfolds if he continues to produce and Wong's prolonged struggles at the plate persist.