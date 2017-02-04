Bader has received a spring training invite, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

The emerging outfielder slashed .267/.335/.452 with 19 homers and 58 RBI in 2016 over stints at Double-A Springfield and Triple-A Memphis, and then topped off his successful year with a .304/.349/.430 line over 21 games in the Arizona Fall League. The strong season boosted the 2015 third-round pick's already impressive profile, earning him the spring training invite and making him a potential mid-season call-up should he keep up his level of play to start the 2017 campaign. The Cardinals' starting outfield of Randal Grichuk, Dexter Fowler and Stephen Piscotty appears set for the time being, but Bader has adopted the mindset that he can thrive at the big league level should he eventually get the opportunity this season. "I'm certainly confident in my talent to play anywhere," Bader said. "At the same time, with regards to [where I start the season], it's out of my control. I'm just focused on what I can control, and that's preparing myself for Spring Training. I'm looking forward to everything involved with that."