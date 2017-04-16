Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Struggling at Triple-A Memphis
Bader is slashing .219/.359/.469 over 39 plate appearances across his first 10 games with Triple-A Memphis this season.
The Redbirds' starting center fielder has four extra-base hits in the form of a pair of doubles and two home runs, while also drawing five walks and scoring eight runs. Bader knocked the cover off the ball this spring with the Cardinals, hitting .346 over 57 plate appearances, but he's yet to hit his stride at Memphis. Bader similarly struggled during a 161-plate appearance stint with the Redbirds last season (.231/.298/.354), so he still has plenty of work to do before any thoughts of another move up the ladder are seriously contemplated.
