Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Tabbed for All-Star Futures Game
Flaherty has been selected to represent the Cardinals in the All-Star Futures Game, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
After a dominating stint at Double-A Springfield in which he generated a 1.42 ERA and 62:11 K:BB over 63.1 innings, Flaherty received a promotion up to Triple-A Memphis and has continued to impress. The 21-year-old right-hander recently recorded 10 strikeouts over six innings in a start against Colorado Springs and owns an impressive 8-3 record, 2.29 ERA and 1.02 WHIP across 90.1 minor-league frames this season. He is notably the only player for the Cardinals organization selected for the Futures Game, and given his rapid rise through the ranks thus far, he could be on the cusp of the majors heading into 2018 spring training.
