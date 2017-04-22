Gyorko went 2-for-4 with a run in Friday's 6-3 win over the Brewers.

Gyorko was named the primary third baseman by manager Mike Matheny earlier in the week and has validated that designation thus far in spectacular fashion. The 28-year-old infielder has gone 5-for-9 with two doubles, a solo home run, a walk and three runs in the subsequent two games, bringing his 2017 line to an impressive .316/.395/.632 over his first 43 plate appearances. As per Rick Hummel of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Friday also marked Gyorko's first time in the cleanup spot this season, and his willingness to be deployed wherever in the order is deemed fit has endeared him to manager Mike Matheny. "It's not like I need to have one spot. It's more based on how you're playing than anything. If I'm swinging the bat well enough, I know I'm going to be in the lineup somewhere. It doesn't matter to me where I am. 'Skip' (manager Mike Matheny) is not going to put you out there just because he feels you want to be out there. It all comes down to who's producing."