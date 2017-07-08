Cardinals' Jedd Gyorko: Blasts 13th homer Friday
Gyorko went 2-for-3 with two RBI from a sacrifice fly and a solo home run in Friday's 6-5 loss to the Mets.
The slugging infielder now has a trio of multi-hit efforts and four RBI in his last four games, and he's driven in 16 runs in the last 17 contests overall. Gyorko is enjoying a career season, as all three components of his .308/.370/.532 line far outpace any of his previous efforts, while his 44 RBI already have him within striking distance of the career-high 63 it took him 125 games to accumulate back in his rookie 2013 campaign with the Padres. The 28-year-old has also shown notably increased patience at the plate this season, as his 9.4 percent walk rate is his highest of any major-league campaign.
