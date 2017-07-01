Gyorko went 2-for-3 with an RBI double, a walk and two runs in Friday's 8-1 win over the Nationals.

Gyorko wrapped up June with nine RBI over his final six contests and two-baggers in three straight games as well. His 40 RBI over 70 games have him well on pace to exceed the career-high 63 he compiled in his rookie 2013 campaign, while his current .302 average, which has been admittedly aided by a robust .346 BABIP, easily represents a high-water mark as well.