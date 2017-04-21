Cardinals' Jedd Gyorko: Explodes for three extra-base hits Thursday
Gyorko busted out a 3-for-3 performance Thursday against the Brewers, launching a home run, notching a pair of doubles, scoring two runs and drawing a walk.
The Cardinals' new primary third baseman hadn't collected a hit since his start on April 16, but with Thursday's huge game, he raised his OPS up to a strong 1.032 mark. Gyorko is the embodiment of a feast-or-famine hitter, but outings like these give him some intrigue, especially now that he has a path to fairly consistent playing time.
