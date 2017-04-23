Cardinals' Jedd Gyorko: Gets day off Sunday
Gyorko is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Brewers.
Despite the fact that he's swinging a hot stick (six hits in his last three games), Gyorko will get the day off Sunday against Jimmy Nelson and the Brewers. In his absence, Greg Garcia will draw the start at third base.
