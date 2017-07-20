Cardinals' Jedd Gyorko: Heads to bench Thursday
Gyorko is out of the lineup Thursday against the Mets.
Gyorko has made 10 straight starts for the Cardinals, but will get the day off in favor of Greg Garcia at third base. Chalk this up as a maintenance day for the veteran, who is 5-for-26 at the plate since the All-Star break.
