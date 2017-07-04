Gyorko (leg) is not in the starting lineup Tuesday against the Marlins.

Gyorko was forced to exit Monday due to a leg cramp, so the team will play it safe and allow him to rest, instead deploying Greg Garcia at the hot corner. He was likely due for a maintenance day anyway after starting eight consecutive games for St. Louis.

