Gyorko went 1-for-3 with a solo homer in the eighth inning of Saturday's loss to the Yankees.

The versatile infielder is seeing enough playing time to warrant roster consideration in the majority of single-season leagues because of his power potential and multi-position eligibility. Still, Gyorko has a feast-or-famine profile and entered 2017 with a .233/.294/.408 slash line over the previous two seasons.