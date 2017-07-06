Cardinals' Jedd Gyorko: In lineup Thursday
Gyorko (leg) is in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Marlins.
Gyorko was held out of the lineup for Tuesday's contest after leaving the game Monday with a leg cramp. The infielder came in to pinch hit during Wednesday's loss, lifting a sacrifice fly during his lone at-bat. For Thursday's series finale, Gyorko will start at the hot corner while batting cleanup.
More News
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...
-
Podcast: Five days of catch-up
We’re catching up on the last five days of baseball on today’s show. We’ve got hitters and...
-
Waivers: Red alert Bailey, Castillo
The Cincinnati Reds spent the holiday at Coors Field and at least one of them fared better...
-
Up Comes Frazier
Clint Frazier got the call to the big leagues for the Yankees, Heath Cummings looks at what...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...