Gyorko (leg) is in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Marlins.

Gyorko was held out of the lineup for Tuesday's contest after leaving the game Monday with a leg cramp. The infielder came in to pinch hit during Wednesday's loss, lifting a sacrifice fly during his lone at-bat. For Thursday's series finale, Gyorko will start at the hot corner while batting cleanup.

